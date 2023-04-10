Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Laws require dogs to be on leashes at all times, but not all owners are following it

Updated April 10 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dogs must be kept on a leash when outside their homes. Photo by The Goulburn Post.
Dogs must be kept on a leash when outside their homes. Photo by The Goulburn Post.

Dog owners in Goulburn are urged to be mindful of the rules when walking their furry friends in public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.