Dog owners in Goulburn are urged to be mindful of the rules when walking their furry friends in public.
The reminder comes following reports of more dog attacks in the region.
Rangers from the NSW local council say that once they have been notified, the initial priority will be for the alleged attacking dog/s to be secured.
Arrangements will then be made for the matter to be investigated including taking of photographs, obtaining victim / witness statements and interviewing the dog owner.
Pending the findings of the investigation there is a wide range of possible outcomes, including:
Fines or orders varying from nuisance or menacing to dangerous under the Companion Animals Act of 1998.
For owners of dogs that fail to comply with any aspect of the Menacing / Dangerous Dog requirements may result in hefty fines being issued and/or the dog/s may be seized (depending on the nature and severity of the breach.)
