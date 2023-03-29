The Goulburn Parkinson's Group annual fundraiser, the Shakin' Cocktail Party will this year be joined by folk artist, Fred Smith.
This year marks the fifth year for the event and it aims to advocate and raise funds for those living with Parkinson's disease.
Last year the organisation had a massive win by securing a nurse for the local community. Nurse Lauren Hogan was appointed the role and has since assisted those living with the disease as well as providing support for loved ones.
While this was a huge achievement, funds are still greatly needed to ensure the consistency of the role and the support it offers.
Ms Hogan will be at the event and will be sharing her experiences she has undergone over the past year.
The event will also include a two course meal, two cocktails and guests will be treated to a two set performance by Fred. He will be performing songs about his life, after spending time in Afghanistan and Bougainville. Across his career he has released 11 albums and released a novel.
The event will be taking place on April 15 from 6pm at The Goulburn Workers Club. Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased through The Goulburn Australia website.
