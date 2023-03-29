Goulburn Post
Goulburn Shakin' Cocktail party signs up Fred Smith for annual fundraiser

Updated March 29 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 11:31am
Folk singer Fred Smith to help raise funds for Parkinson's disease. Image supplied.
The Goulburn Parkinson's Group annual fundraiser, the Shakin' Cocktail Party will this year be joined by folk artist, Fred Smith.

