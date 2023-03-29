People affected by the recent Curraweela fire near Taralga are encouraged to attend a community recovery information session early next month.
The fire burnt out 4437 hectares after it started on Thursday, March 16, some 15km north of Taralga. It destroyed one house, hundreds of head of stock, fencing and outbuildings.
READ MORE:
The RFS said its cause is still being investigated.
The community meeting will be held at the Taralga Memorial Hall on Tuesday, April 4.
Hosted by Upper Lachlan Shire Council with support from NSW Reconstruction Authority, it will bring together relevant agencies that can assist affected Shire residents and ratepayers with queries and direct them towards appropriate services.
"Overall, the meeting will focus on `what comes next', or where do people go from here," Upper Lachlan Shire Council acting general manager," Alex Waldron said.
"After such a terrible event, people understandably have a lot of questions and concerns. This meeting will hopefully answer a lot of those questions, and where things are more complex or people wish to have a more confidential discussion, agencies will be available to discuss individual circumstance one on one before and after the meeting."
"People have lost stock, stock feed, fencing and infrastructure, including sheds and outbuildings, and one house was lost. They have practical and financial concerns, as well as stress, anxiety and mental health needs and this meeting will help put people in touch with the right support agencies."
The NSW Reconstruction Authority, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Rural Financial Counselling Service and National Emergency Management Agency will be on hand. Severla others are yet to confirm.
ALSO READ: Shakin' cocktail party kicks off in Goulburn
Ms Waldron said there were other recovery assistance services that people could access irrespective of the meeting. Some of those services include:
"I particularly recommend that affected landholders complete the survey, as it's an important step in the process of receiving assistance," she said.
The meeting will be held from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 4, starting with a barbecue and opportunity to speak with the various agencies, followed by the community meeting at 5.30pm, chaired by NSW Reconstruction Authority.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.