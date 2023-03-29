Karul Projects Australia is bringing their show, Silence to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The show aims to highlight this country's need for an Indigenous Treaty.
The performance has been critically acclaimed for the contemporary treatment of issues that evade First Nations' human rights. The show is an hour-long performance that consists of dialogue, humour and rhythmic percussion.
Thomas E S Kelly is the artistic director, choreographer, and writer of the show and says that he wants to continue the conversation and his ideal approach is to do it through entertainment.
"I just want to make people laugh and enjoy themselves but go home thinking a little bit more about the situation," Mr Kelly said.
"There are two main motifs that are common within the First Australian community.
"One is during traditional dances where everyone stops and the stillness becomes the most emotional part of the performance.
"The second is Emu in the sky which is a collection of stars and dust heads located south of The Milky Way. But what I notice most about the emu is the space between the stars and dust."
It is these elements of silence, space and stillness that Mr Kelly believes reflects Australian society's view on the concept of Indigenous treaty. As well as the motivation behind the performance.
The show's tour kicked off this month and is coming to The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Friday, March 31. Tickets are available through the GPAC website.
