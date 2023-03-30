Goulburn Post
Music from the 90s and early 2000s are set to entertain at Tattersalls bar this weekend

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 2:14pm
Old school rock cover band to come to Goulburn
The Martini Henrys are a cover band from Bowral who have been playing to cities and towns across the country since 2017.

