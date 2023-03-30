Old school rock cover band to come to Goulburn

The Martini Henrys are a cover band from Bowral who have been playing to cities and towns across the country since 2017.
The duo has a passion for music that helped shape the generations of anyone born from the mid 80s to early 2000s.
Panic! At The Disco, Cypress Hill, Foo Fighters and Eminem are just a few of the artists the band likes to cover.
The duo said they aim to be a little different when it comes to choosing exactly what songs they play from the artists and this weekend they will be coming to Tattersalls Hotel to show Goulburn what they can do.
The event kicks off from 4pm on Sunday April 2 and tickets can be purchased through All Events in website.
Along with the tour, they are also available for birthday functions, Christmas functions and more. All of which can be organised through their website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.