Jason Singh is excited to be tour alongside Aussie rock ensemble 1927 who will perform in Goulburn in May.
Jason is the founding member of Aussie pop/ rock chart toppers, Taxiride and said he had been a fan of the band for years and was excited to join them for the tour.
"When I got the call to open for them it was a dream come true," he said.
"It's exhilirating knowing that I will be setting the standard for the show which I will ensure is as thrilling as it can be for the audience, the band and myself."
Next year will mark 25 years since Singh started his own musical career both with his ARIA award winning band Taxiride as well as a solo artist. He says that his musical style matches that of 1927.
"I did a few shows with them last year and found that our style of music really compliments each other." Singh said.
Australian rock band 1927 hit the road in 2023 with a mammoth national tour that will see them criss-crossing Australia as they bring their Next Generation '23 tour to fans and music lovers. Starting in Perth in April, 1927 will play 39 shows through until September.
The show will be coming to Goulburn on Friday May 5 and tickets can be purchased through both Jason's website as well as 1927
