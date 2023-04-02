Goulburn Post
Goulburn fathers join their children at local school to support fathers' engagement in education

By Jacqueline Lyons
Families gather at local primary school to bring a sense of community. Image supplied.
Over 70 families, 80 pizzas and a whole lot of paper planes is what delighted attendees of the first "Paper Planes and Pizza" event held by The Fathering Project last week.

