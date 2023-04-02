Over 70 families, 80 pizzas and a whole lot of paper planes is what delighted attendees of the first "Paper Planes and Pizza" event held by The Fathering Project last week.
The school grounds of St Peter and Paul Catholic Parish Primary School was transformed into a colourful and bustling place last Wednesday night as fathers joined their children to make paper planes and get to know about their children's education.
Read Also:
The organisation behind the event, The Fathering Project is dedicated to promoting father's and father figure's engagement in the education of their children. The event also aimed to provide a platform for fathers to connect with other fathers in the community.
The successful launch of the event saw fathers and father figures alike creating a strong sense of community through sharing tips, stories and offering support to one another.
Along with connecting with each other, eating pizza and spending quality time with their children, the attendees were provided information by the company about their ongoing mission to strengthen family bonds within the community.
After the success of the launch, plans for next years event have already taken place which is hoping to be even bigger and better the second time around.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.