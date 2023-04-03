The Goulburn Regional Association of Sustainable Producers (GRASP) as well as Creative Gunning Inc are set to receive nearly $20,000 dollars worth of funds to assist with upcoming projects and overall costs.
The Goulburn Regional Association of Sustainable Producers is a volunteer based community organisation who are passionate about food, the community, farmers around the region and the environment.
They aim to create a sustainable food network that connects the community directly to local farmers and food producers to assist with increased profitability and improve environmental outcomes within the farms.
The association was awarded $9919 to assist it with growing a community-owned online produce shop to provide access to healthy local produce and promote sustainable agricultural practices through purchasing equipment, recruiting/ training volunteers and holding events.
Creative Gunning Inc is an organisation that aims to foster and encourage the art and craft community within the region. They provide support, and share skills and expertise for those passionate about taking part in art and crafts.
The group were also awarded $9919 to assist with the ongoing recovery from COVID-19 by funding more workshops, equipment purchases as well as resources to recruit and train new volunteers.
Vice-principal of the association, Michelle Storey says that they are delighted to receive the much needed grant.
"After COVID this will help the Creative Gunning and broader community to reconnect and will bring visitors to Gunning to support business" Ms Storey said.
The two were among 49 community projects that were successful in securing funding as part of The Strengthening Rural Communities program.
