Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW community groups have been awarded a whopping $736, 856 dollars in funding to assist with upcoming projects

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:37pm, first published April 3 2023 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art is alive and well in Gunning. Image by Michelle Storey.
Art is alive and well in Gunning. Image by Michelle Storey.

The Goulburn Regional Association of Sustainable Producers (GRASP) as well as Creative Gunning Inc are set to receive nearly $20,000 dollars worth of funds to assist with upcoming projects and overall costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.