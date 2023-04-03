Mowing the lawn

Last week I wrote about the "freeing" nature of being up early, but I've got another weird habit I wonder if others share.
Normally you could call me lazy and I would probably agree with you.
But increasingly as I age I feel compelled to be productive around the house before earning some lazy downtime like a self-fulfilling reward.
Does anyone else do that?
As a younger person I would joyfully squander the entire weekend playing games, watching TV or hanging out with mates. But now it seems like I cannot function properly on a Saturday morning unless I get some recycling into the bin, do the dishes and get a couple of loads of washing on the line.
It's probably a good thing for my lawn, which would otherwise go un-mowed.
I've somehow gone from being a stereotypical teenager on any US sitcom to a near-middle-age bloke in a beer commercial. I'm not a drinker, but you know how they were in the old VB ads, gleefully wiping a bead of sweat from their brow after getting the lawn done or whatever it was people in a navy Bonds tanktop were getting up to.
I for one never thought it would be something I'd ever get excited about, but here we are.
That said we've had a couple of weeks rain now and the lawns look like they need mowing again.
Jacob McMaster
Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.