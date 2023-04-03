The International Fund of Animal Welfare has partnered up with NSW Wildlife Council to develop the Wildlife Rescue App which is aiming to reduce stress and confusion when encountering wildlife on the roads.
The app is designed to connect motorists directly with the nearest wildlife group so they are able to report any injured wildlife.
Once getting in touch with the best group, they will then be guided on the best way to assist the animal to ensure minimal danger to both animals and drivers alike.
When taking to the roads these school holidays, there are calls for Australian's to be extra careful when it comes to protecting any animals they might encounter while travelling.
Seeing an injured animal on the side of the road or hitting one can be stressful.
After an increase in the vulnerability of Australian wildlife over the past few years, IFAW Animal Rescue Officer, Robert Leach says Australians can't afford for native wildlife to be impacted further.
"Anything we can do to help is vital. The IFAW app empowers everyday people to be part of the solution." Mr Leach said.
When these incidents occur, many opt to call the police or fire department. And while this may be all in good spirit when it comes to protecting the wild life and motorists, it is not necessarily the most productive approach.
Motorists are being urged to download the free app before hitting the road these school holidays.
