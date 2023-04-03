New research from eye clinic Specsavers has revealed the increasing cost-of-living is causing less people to attend regular health checks
The research shows that over half of Australian's are putting off things such as socialising and going on holidays with their families just to ensure they are paying their bills on time.
But now the focus has been turned to health care. Almost half of all Australians are not attending their regular hearing and eye tests.
Specsavers Goulburn Optometrist, Bernadette Moran says that your health is something you can't put a price on.
"We can't stress enough how important it is to maintain your regular health appointments, including your hearing and your eye checks." Ms Moran said.
"Getting your eyes tested regularly is critical because many eye conditions, like glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, are characterised by a lack of symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to severe complications, even loss of vision.
"Similarly, we encourage anyone who is experiencing changes in their hearing to speak to one of our Audiology Professionals.
"Hearing loss can deteriorate over time, and if left untreated can lead to lowered mental stimulation and isolation from friends and family. Some studies have also found that hearing loss can lead to an increased risk of dementia."
Roy Morgan survey data also painted a grim picture where as much as a third of all adults were cancelling or deferring medical checks due to the expenses, while Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Australians were suffering through the largest annual cost of living increase in more than two decades.
However, Ms Moran said waiting could come at an even higher price to your health.
"When it comes to both eyes and ears, simply waiting for the problem to go away may be extremely detrimental to your overall health."
