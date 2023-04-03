There were some tough matches in a big day of singles at the Goulburn Tennis Club Championships, with some juniors fighting it out amongst the older players.
However, it was the slightly older players coming out on top with Brad Griffin beating Luke Armstrong in a very tough men's final, coming from behind to win 1-6 6-4 6-3.
READ ALSO:
In the women's, Nat Rowsell outlasted junior Ella Ferris, in another tough final again in three sets, 4-6 6-1 6-3.
The Doubles Championships was also held and the women had a terrific roll up with seven teams competing.
The semifinals were hard fought matches but in the end, it came down to Sally Nelson and Maureen Bates who took on the mother and daughter pair of Jenna and Ella Ferris.
Ella's pace of serve and Jenna's consistency once again proved that they are the top female Doubles pair in Goulburn.
The men's doubles was well supported and it came down to the semifinals, with Jarrod Hunt and Jarrod Twadell making it through to take on Hamish Brown and Matthew Bates.
The large crowd watched an amazing match with some powerful tennis.
Bates' volleying was incredible and in the end, Bates and Goulburn Tennis Club President Brown came out the winners over last year's champions.
The annual event was another successful one and will be back in 2024.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.