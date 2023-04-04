The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u14 girls representative soccer teams are champions of the West Canberra Wanderers Cup.
The side travelled to Canberra on Sunday, April 2 to play four games where they came away with three wins and a draw to take out the cup.
Playing their first game against Gungahlin United's pathway team the girls found it hard to get their game going and it was not till the second half that they found their feet to take out the game 3-1.
One of those goals was an own goal by Gungahlin with Shae Dumesic and Elsie Harmer netting the other two.
Their second game was against the Molonglo Magpies which they won 2-0.
In this game, the girls started well with the whole team playing well both in attack and defence.
This set up their goals scored by Violet Edmonds and Dumesic.
The third game of the day saw the return game against Gungahlin in which the girls attacked the whole game.
Striker Edmonds netted a hattrick to run out winners 3-0.
Their fourth and final game of the day was the return game against the Magpies.
This was, without doubt, the best game played by either teams on the day.
The score was goalless at the end of the first half.
The second half saw end to end football, with the Magpies scoring two minutes into the second half.
Just when it looked like the STFA Girls would suffer their first loss for the day, Dumesic broke free and sent a curved strike into the net to even the scores and assure her side of winning the cup.
U14s coach Lindsay Cosgrove said he was well pleased with his side's effort.
"They scored eight goals in four games and had only two scored against them," Cosgrove said.
"The most pleasing part of their matches for mine was their passing game."
The girls next face a big challenge when they take part in the Southern NSW Branch Championships run over two weekends in May and June.
