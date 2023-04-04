Collectors, browsers and sellers from all over NSW and interstate flocked to Goulburn Rotary's annual Swap Meet on Sunday.
An ex-Raiders star turned up and Rotary members rallied to make the day a rousing success.
The club's team leader, Steve Ruddell, estimated 2500 to 3000 people passed through the Goulburn Recreation Area gates for the popular charity fundraiser.
They came from Sydney, Canberra, the Riverina, Central West and many other areas.
The Swap Meet was making a comeback after being washed out last year.
Mr Ruddell said the meet had expanded from motorcycle parts to include antiques, collectables, bric-a-brac, furniture and more.
"There's a group of people who go around Australia on the swap-meet circuit and stay overnight, whether camping or staying in a caravan," he said.
But locals also patronised the event.
Mr Ruddell said up to 200 stallholders operated on the day, which was slightly down on previous years.
"That's still a lot and the operators said the downturn was happening at other swap meets as well," he said.
Former Canberra Raiders player, Terry Campese, was there raising money for his charitable foundation. He ran a barbecue on Saturday and helped man the gate on Sunday. The Foundation helps children build confidence, self worth and resilience and funds walks on the Larapinta Trail and Kokoda Track.
Tarlo and Towrang RFS helped out, as did Crookwell Rotary and the CWA.
Mr Ruddell said the event raised more than $30,000 gross, which, when expenses were taken out, would go to community charities and Rotary International projects.
"None of it would happen if everyone didn't pitch in," Mr Ruddell said.
'Most Rotary members were involved in one form or another. It's a big effort and a long couple of days.
"As much as it's a fundraiser, it's also something for the community so they can get together, have a chat and browse among the stalls."
The club will have a debrief on the Swap Meet. Mr Ruddell said public liability insurance posed a challenge. Stallholders were required to have their own and pay the stall fee, which some were "distressed" about. This aspect will be reviewed but umbrella insurance could be costly and legally fraught.
Meantime, planning starts almost immediately on next year's Swap Meet, which organisers hope will be bigger and better.
