Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Subscriber
Photos

Ambulance crew takes man to hospital after shed fire near Windellama

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man was taken to hospital following a shed fire near Windellama on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.