The Shoalhaven Tigers have lost their second straight game in a tough 59-69 loss to their rival Goulburn Bears.
In what was an up and down game, the Tigers slow start to the game again cost them in the long run.
The first quarter was a tough one for both teams as they struggled to put the ball in the basket, with the Bears up 16-9.
The second quarter was where the Bears blew the game open as they went on an extended run to go up 35-19.
The Tigers came out of halftime with a lot of energy and began to mount a comeback spearheaded again by the play of guards Angus Glendinning and Mitch Falcke.
Glendinning did a great job at getting to his spots and scoring under control, while Falcke's contagious energy kept his teammates engaged and focused as they tried to battle back.
In the fourth quarter the team was able to bring the game to within six, but ultimately ran out of gas.
It was a strong effort but again the team's offensive struggles early on put them in a tough position to climb back.
Glendinning scored a team high 17 points for the Tigers, while Eli Matic had a strong game chipping in 14 with Falcke scoring 10.
For Goulburn, Bailey Stewart and Jack Pocock both scored 15 points, with three other players scoring 8 or more points for the team.
The Shoalhaven Tigers will battle the Camden Valley Wildfire after the Easter break, on Sunday April 16 at Thomas Hassall Anglican College.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
