Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Correctional Centre inmate lights fire in cell

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Fire and Rescue was called to the Goulburn Correctional Centre on Sunday night to extinguish a cell fire. File photo.
NSW Fire and Rescue was called to the Goulburn Correctional Centre on Sunday night to extinguish a cell fire. File photo.

Authorities are staying tight-lipped about a fire at Goulburn Correctional Centre on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.