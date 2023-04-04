Authorities are staying tight-lipped about a fire at Goulburn Correctional Centre on Sunday night.
NSW Fire and Rescue's Goulburn brigade was called to the Maud Street facility shortly after 9pm Sunday.
A Corrective Services spokesperson said officers also responded to the outbreak in an inmate's cell in the prison's main section.
"The fire was swiftly extinguished and the inmate responsible for lighting the fire was provided with first aid," she said.
"The inmate was taken to hospital for further treatment and returned to prison without incident by 2am."
The spokesperson said the inmate has been placed in segregation and investigations were continuing.
