Tenders have closed for the construction of a new bridge over Curraweela Creek on the Taralga-Oberon Road.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council is evaluating proposals and in the coming months will decide the successful tenderer, allowing works to commence.
READ MORE:
It marks the first stage of a series of safety improvements the council will undertake after receiving $6,584,294 in state government funding under its Restart NSW program.
Acting general manager, Alex Waldron, said the project was unusual in that funding was granted to Upper Lachlan Shire, Lithgow and Oberon Councils as a group.
"This means that ULSC will be working closely with neighbouring LGAs to both improve safety and increase the resilience in the community," she said.
ALSO READ:
Ms Waldron said frequent heavy vehicle movements including log trucks used the road which had been a challenge given the road layout, which is a single lane causeway requiring traffic to give way.
The road routinely floods from even minor rainfall events and with the current sharp bend immediately adjacent to the bridge, safety improvements are needed.
Residents have also reported fatalities and serious crashes in the area over many years.
"The council and community have been advocating for safety improvements in this area for a number of years. Following the fire event that occurred in Curraweela and its surrounds recently, this announcement is welcomed," Ms Waldron said.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.