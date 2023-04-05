This Easter, if you're on the street or look out your window you might see a special someone handing out Easter eggs.
The Fairdinkum Easter Bunny will be cruising around the streets of Goulburn in a Goulburn Fire Engine escorted by the Goulburn SES and Goulburn Police on Thursday, April 6 from 4.30pm.
Also Read:
Founder of the event, Dylan Underwood said that he wants the community to come together to show that better things can happen for those living in housing commissions.
"When I was living in housing commissions, I remember a fire truck came around and the Easter Bunny was on it, throwing out lollies and chocolate to us and it is still one of the most memorable days of my life." Mr Underwood said.
Through his efforts, 24 businesses across the region have dedicated $250 each so Dylan can provide chocolate to those who might go without this year.
"I purchased around $5000 worth of Easter Eggs at Woolies. Got a few strange looks, but handed out bunnies to anyone who wanted them."
The event has been proudly supported by Fairdinkum Painting, ServiceStudio 4 Signs, DesignDaniels Auto group, Goulburn Fire and Rescue, Goulburn Police PCYC Goulburn SES Goulburn and many more.
The bunny on the back of the Fire Engine will be starting in Hudson Park from tomorrow afternoon.
Check out the maps below to see where to find the bunny
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.