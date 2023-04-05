The Easter long weekend is fast approaching and for many it means downtime with family and friends. But for business and organisations, it means limited trading hours.
Here are some upcoming changes:
There will be no waste collections on Friday 7th April, all collections will take place on Saturday, April 8.
On-call services will continue as normal over the Easter long weekend by contacting the council's duty officer on 4823 4500.
