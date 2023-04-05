Goulburn Post
Warren Brown to provide members of Goulburn with entertainment to raise funds for those in palliative care

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:00pm
Goulburn Palative Care support members, Michelle Beard, Sue Sloane, David Humphreys, Pamela Stevenson, Faye Long (President), and Dianne Epstein. Missing Michael Keegan (treasurer) and Linda Blicharz. Image supplied.
Renowned cartoonist Warren Brown will lend his voice, and some art, to a palliative care fundraising lunch in Goulburn on April 12.

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

