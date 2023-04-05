Renowned cartoonist Warren Brown will lend his voice, and some art, to a palliative care fundraising lunch in Goulburn on April 12.
The Goulburn Palliative Care and Support Group will host the lunch at the Goulburn Soldiers club where Mr Brown will serve as guest speaker and auction off one of his cartoon strips.
The lunch will serve as a fundraiser for the group to support members of the community going into palliative care.
The group are specialist palliative care nurses and nurse practitioners that provide assessment, advice, support and care planning on a consultative basis for patients at home, in acute care facilities and RACFs, working collaboratively with primary care providers.
The money raised will contribute to making patients of Goulburn as comfortable as possible.
Tickets are $50 are and will include a two course meal with some items to be auctioned as well as a raffle.
The prizes up for grabs have been generously donated by members of the community.
Sue Sloane is the secretary for Goulburn Palliative care and support group and urged anyone to get in quick for last-minute tickets.
"If people give me a call I can provide the relevant information on how to pay for the event." Ms Sloane said.
Doors open at 12pm and the few tickets left can only be purchased through Sue Sloane directly by contacting her on 0418 476 263.
