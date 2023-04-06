Goulburn Post
Administrators win approval for Goulburn's Tribe Brewery sale

April 6 2023
Tribe Brewery brought high hopes when it announced its relocation to Goulburn last decade. The Ducks Lane facility is pictured during its establishment in 2018. The company entered voluntary administration in February. Picture supplied.
Tribe Brewing's Goulburn operation and associated entities will continue after creditors' acceptance of a buyout plan.

