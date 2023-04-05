The Hume Conservatorium is encouraging kids of all ages to show off their musical talent and learn new skills as part of holiday workshops.
HumeCon is holding a number of free workshops and events where kids with any interest in the music industry across all aspects of it to come together and learn more.
Anyone interested in working behind the scenes when it comes to producing, recording and general behind the scene work can join Ben Hoare for a masterclass on how things work backstage for anyone between the ages of 12 and 24 on April 21.
For those more interested in the guitar playing side of things, Mr Hoare will also be hosting a masterclass to expand knowledge and skills on April 20, also designed for 12- 24 year olds.
If it's the more artistic side of music anyone in the same age bracket are after, there is even an opportunity to help the company turn broken, unrepairable instruments into art to display around the building, date to be advised.
Even younger children between the ages of eight and 12 are invited to join in on the fun with Andy and Emma hosting a workshop which involves playing with different styles of instruments such as woodwind on April 18.
If you're not interested in creating music, rather just enjoy listening to it, the organisation will also be holding a Blue Light Band Night on April 22 for kids between 12 and 18. From live music, to free pizza and prizes to be won it's an underage disco night not to be missed.
For more information visit the HumeCon website.
