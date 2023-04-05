Usshers Free Food Pantry is still accepting Easter themed donations for the long weekend.
Hot Cross Buns, Easter Eggs and chocolate bunnies can still be donated to the organisation before Easter.
Located at 3 Usshers Lane, the pantry will be accepting any donations up until 6pm Thursday, April 6 to ensure no one in the community goes without Easter Eggs this year.
More information can be found through their Facebook Page.
