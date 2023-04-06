The state's environmental watchdog has fined a Goulburn brewery operator over an alleged environmental breach.
The EPA issued the $15,000 fine to Tribe Partner Brewery for allegedly polluting the Mulwaree River in January.
The Authority claimed that Tribe failed to prevent 10,000 litres of untreated wastewater from entering the stormwater drain leading to the Mulwaree River.
"EPA sampling identified high levels of organics in the wastewater which can have adverse environmental impacts on aquatic life," a spokesperson said.
The company self-reported the spill on the day it occurred, in line with its obligations.
"The incident was the result of a pipe coupling failure within the brewery's treatment plant, resulting in an overflow of untreated waste liquid into the onsite stormwater system," the spokesperson said.
"The overflow contained food based organics and wastewater generated from the brewing process."
The agency's executive director of regulatory operations, Carmen Dwyer, said Goulburn's rivers formed part of the Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment which supplied drinking water to some five million people in Greater Sydney.
"(In order to) protect local waterways and communities, only clean rainwater should enter stormwater drains," she said.
"Businesses should know where stormwater drains are located on their premises and have appropriate procedures in place to prevent and clean up spills.
"We are committed to safe and sustainable water in NSW and industry should ensure their infrastructure and actions do not risk the health of people or the environment."
ALSO READ:
Tribe Partner Brewing operated the brewery on the corner of Ducks Lane and Hume Street, south Goulburn, up until February 28 when it and related entities entered voluntary administration.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for administrator, FTI Consulting, said the pollution occurred before their appointment.
"We note that the company had put appropriate corrective actions in place at the time of our appointment and has worked collaboratively with the EPA in relation to the incident," he said.
"Since our appointment we have ensured the facility operates to the highest environmental standards to prevent incidents like this occurring again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.