Two Goulburn district Anglican churches remain on the market after failing to sell at auction.
Christ Church, Bungonia, and Saint John's, Towrang, were put up for auction on Thursday, March 30 but did not attract prices sought by the Canberra/Goulburn Anglican diocese.
The former is now on the market for $798,000 and the latter for $250,000, both including GST.
Peter Mylonas Property Solutions sales consultant, Ally Smith, said she was confident of a sale soon for the Bungonia rubblestone and sandstone structure.
"We are still negotiating. Although we didn't receive any acceptable offers, there is new enquiry every day," she said.
"We've had interest from business wanting to set up a retreat centre at Bungonia, while some church groups, of different denominations, are also expressing interest."
The circa 1878 structure sits on 6200 square metres across two separate titles, is zoned RU5 village, and holds a separate toilet block. It is also heritage-listed.
AuctionWorks auctioneer Jesse Davidson said the marketing campaign indicated $650,000 or better.
Three "serious" bidders vied for the property, starting at $500,000. It slowly reached $685,000 but this man's offer was passed in following conferral with Diocesan representatives.
The circa 1929 Saint John's also failed to attract strong interest. There were no takers when Mr Davidson called for a $250,000 opening bid. A woman's $80,000 offer was rejected and the property passed in for negotiations with two bidders.
The circa 1929 church features a raked ceiling and stained glass windows, sits on 5600 square metres and is zoned 'community.' Housing or other uses would require a rezoning and heritage considerations.
A special condition requires any buyer to maintain public access to a cemetery, which locals believe exists onsite. A plaque in the ground acknowledges people buried there.
The building doesn't have sewer or water connection.
Ms Smith said most interest came from 'mum and dad' type parties interested in residential purposes.
"Most people are interested not in recycling but upcycling the properties into a beautiful home," she said.
"There are a lot of romantics wanting to live in an ecclesiastical property."
While the properties remained on the market, Ms Smith said it was by no means a "fire sale" and the Diocese was willing to wait for the right price.
The money will fund another minister and residence in Goulburn, which the church says is growing in terms of parishioners.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
