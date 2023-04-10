Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bungonia and Towrang Anglican churches go on open market

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Goulburn district Anglican churches remain on the market after failing to sell at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.