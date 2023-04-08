Goulburn Post
Entries are open for the Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra's competition

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 8 2023 - 2:51pm
Ann Carr-Boyd AM is sponsoring this Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra compettion, where people can win $3000 or $500 for an original composition. Picture supplied.
Composers of all ages in Goulburn can get creative and enter a competition held by the Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra (SHSO).

