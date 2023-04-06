Hotondo Goulburn's charity golf day "an enormous success"

Hotondo Goulburn called the 2023 Charity Golf Day "an enormous success", with the team raising $27,220 for Make-A-Wish Australia.
The event took place on March 3 and the team officially handed over the cheque to Make-A-Wish on April 5.
"We wouldn't have been able to achieve this amazing outcome without the support and generosity of our local community, businesses and suppliers," Hotondo Goulburn Managing Director and co-owner, Phillip Meares said.
"A huge thank you to everyone who came onboard as a sponsor, player, donated items for the auctions and raffles or simply attended the event."
Hosted at the Goulburn Golf Club, the event commenced early with breakfast and a golf cart auction before the shotgun start.
Some 120 players took part to raise vital funds for the charity, which creates life-changing wishes for kids facing critical illnesses.
The game was played in the three-person Ambrose format, with groups of three players working as a team.
Following the match, attendees enjoyed lunch followed by a charity auction, raffle, presentation, and prizes.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from our local community towards our event for Make-A-Wish," Hotondo Goulburn co-owner Trish Meares said.
"A number of local businesses and individuals generously donated their time, money and services, which were key to making the day a success."
Hotondo Goulburn hosted their inaugural Charity Golf Day last year, raising $18,160 for the cause.
Mr Meares said the event was a great opportunity for Hotondo Goulburn to get involved with the local community and help make a lasting difference.
Hotondo Homes' partnership with Make-A-Wish Australia began in 2014 and has grown into a major part of the business.
Established in 1985, Make-A-Wish Australia creates inspirational, life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
The registered Australian children's charity works in partnership with sick kids, their families and medical teams to deliver unforgettable wish experiences.
Every child's Wish Journey is designed over five stages from the initial wish capture to post-wish effect, creating a positive, lasting impact on the lives of around 800 kids, their families and communities each year.
"Make-A-Wish is such an incredible cause we feel blessed to be able to support," Mr Meares said.
"You can really see the difference you're making to children and their families during the difficult times that they face."
"Watching the videos of wishes being granted and seeing the children's faces light up is so powerful."
"It's such a special moment, as well as a memory the kids and their families get to cherish forever."
Research shows that wishes work to complement medical treatment, helping to calm, distract and empower sick kids at a time they need it most.
When a wish is realised, a child discovers that despite their situation, anything is possible.
"Something as simple as a puppy or as elaborate as being the Australian Cricket Team Captain can bring so much hope and joy to these families, especially to the kids when they need it most," event organiser and Accounts Administrator at Hotondo Goulburn Annie Meares said.
Through sponsorships, fundraisers and direct donations, the Hotondo Homes network has raised over $500,000 for Make-A-Wish Australia since the partnership began.
Hotondo Homes builders have helped make countless wishes come true for children through both direct funding and in-kind contributions - building kennels, cubby houses and wishing wells.
The Goulburn team look forward to hosting the event annually and continuing to support Make-A Wish Australia.
