Goulburn Table Tennis Club beats Kiama in inter-city match

The Goulburn Table Tennis Club successfully hosted an inter-city visit at the John Lees Centre by the Kiama Club recently.
Five teams from the two clubs played two matches each, with Goulburn winning eight matches to two on Saturday, March 25.
The final rubber resulted in a 66 to 44 scoreline in Goulburn's favour.
Goulburn 1, consisting of Mark Soley, Jack Gray and Gerard Gray, defeated Kiama 1, 7-4 and Kiama 2, 10-1.
Soley and Jack won all their singles whilst Gerard won two.
The Goulburn number 2 side, consisting of Michael Turner, Brett Luckie and Amiel Basas, defeated Kiama 1 and Kiama 2.
Both scorelines were 7-4, with Turner winning six, Luckie winning five and Basas with the one.
The Goulburn number 3 side consisting of Dave Perkins, Phil Fraser , Dave Manning and Wayne King, defeated Kiama 3, 7-4 and Kiama 4, 8-3.
They had two wins, five wins, three wins respectively.
The Goulburn number 4 side consisting of Peter Trama, Dave Howlett and Nicola Fraser defeated Kiama 3, 6-5 and Kiama 4, 8-3.
They had six wins, four wins and three wins respectively.
The Goulburn number 5 side consisting of Joanne Dungey, Dave Raynor and Pauline Trama, lost to Kiama 3, 9-2 and Kiama 5, 7-4.
They had two wins, three wins and no wins respectively.
Meanwhile, the local A Grade competition is reaching its final stages.
