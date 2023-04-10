There's a change of coach at the Goulburn Swans as the club looks to build on its semifinal exit from last season.
While Simon Treloar will still play and remain as club president, he stood down as player coach at the end of last year because his first baby was coming.
That paved the way for Vaughan Winnel and James Armstrong to take his place.
READ ALSO:
Winnel, who was coaching league tag last year, applied for the role when the club advertised it and decided to share the role with Armstrong when he found out the two were the last candidates in contention.
Although he hasn't played Australian Rules Football for a couple of years, Winnel played a lot when he was in Wagga Wagga and even played for Yass and Queanbeyan in the past.
Winnel acknowledged the impact Treloar had had on the Swans over the years and said he was always happy to receive advice from him.
"The club wouldn't be where it's at without Simon," Winnel said.
"He's really good with giving me player information from last year or anything that did or didn't work."
The Swans played a couple of matches during preseason and Winnel learned he had a few versatile players at his disposal.
"Simon brought in a lot of young players in the last couple of years and now they can branch out or have the ability to do so," Winnel said.
"We get to reap the rewards of Simon's hard work."
Winnel isn't sure what his side can achieve this year yet and said he would have to wait for their season opener at home against the defending premiers to gain a better idea.
"We haven't set any goals yet," he said.
"We're happy to go to round one and see where we're at."
The Goulburn Swans begin their AFL Canberra Community Men's Division Three campaign from 2pm on Saturday, April 15, when they play the Murrumbateman Eagles at Goodhew Park.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.