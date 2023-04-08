RFS crews are containing a fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon near Taralga.
The RFS was alerted to the fire on Hanworth Road, Bannaby, some 20km east of Taralga just after 3pm
Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said crews were unable to access the blaze due to the scrubby terrain. An RFS helicopter was enlisted to gather intelligence for ground personnel.
Mr Butler said two Taralga crews were on the fire's southern edge. They were unable to access the northern side due to steep terrain.
It is reported to have minimal flame height and spread and no property is under threat. Crews are controlling the outbreak. The area burnt is unknown at this stage.
Meantime, an RFS brigade, police and ambulance were called to a Loseby Avenue, Marulan address at 5.30pm Saturday.
A police media spokesperson said a 60-year-old man had driven into a front fence after experiencing a medical episode. He was conscious and breathing.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
