Senior player power was behind Jarrod Croker's NRL return, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart revealing it wasn't the first time he's acted on the advice of his Club 82 leadership group.
But the potential return of injured stars Xavier Savage (jaw) and Nick Cotric (hamstring) could put Croker in a fight to hold onto his spot in the Green Machine.
Training early in the week will give Stuart a better idea of whether the pair were ready to return.
Their return would soften the loss of veteran winger Jordan Rapana (concussion), who will miss the St George Illawarra clash at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, and would come on top of Jack Wighton and Joe Tapine rejoining the starting 13.
Rapana has been ruled out due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down policy following the sickening blow that ended his sensational game against the Brisbane Broncos.
Stuart said Rapana was feeling much better after sleeping well on Saturday night and would actually get two weeks off given the Raiders have the bye following the Dragons game.
Rapana starred with two first-half tries, but had to be taken from the field in a MediCab - with blood streaming from his head - after Martin Taupau caught him with his knee when the winger was catching a high ball.
Stuart praised Taupau's post-game actions of coming into the Canberra sheds to check Rapana was OK.
Croker's return to the Green Machine was part of a much-improved effort where the Raiders outmuscled the previously unbeaten Broncos, even holding off a second-half fightback in their 20-14 victory at Lang Park on Saturday night.
Stuart revealed Canberra's leadership group - in their weekly meeting - asked for Croker to be recalled in the wake of their loss to Penrith.
"The boys said to me last week they thought Jarrod would bring some good energy to the team," Stuart said.
"You've got a senior group for a reason and as head coach I put trust in my senior players.
"It's not the first time that they've come to me with options or comment on who they feel would best suit the team. I'm silly not to listen to them."
Raiders co-captain Croker wasn't at that meeting - he was travelling to Penrith to play NSW Cup against the Panthers.
He was excellent in his first NRL game for almost a year, kicking four from four from the goal-kicking tee, making one tackle bust and 16 from 16 tackles.
Croker was thankful for the support and faith from the leadership group, which made him determined to repay the faith.
He now had his sights set on the Dragons and adding another game to his 293 NRL starts so far.
"That's the plan mate. I can't look any further than that," Croker said.
"I came into this game knowing it had been a while. You don't know when your next one's going to be - that's the situation at the moment.
"I just wanted to play my best and hopefully I'm there again next week."
Croker said replacing Rapana wasn't easy.
Not only did the winger score two tries, but he ran for 119 metres, made two line breaks and five tackle busts.
"It's a hard one to fill. He probably wasn't happy with his game last week, Raps, but he's the guy you give the jersey to and he gives that effort every single week - and he has for the last 10 or so years," Croker said.
"I knew he had it in him and I thought he was one of our best players [against the Broncos], just sad to see him go off the way he did."
The return of Savage or Cotric would help cover that hole.
Savage's return would free up Sebastian Kris to return to either centre or wing, while Cotric would slot back onto a wing.
Stuart also had James Schiller and Harley Smith-Shields as options to come in for Rapana.
"Both [Savage and Cotric] aren't far away from returning to play. It will certainly come down to their first session or two at the start of the week," Stuart said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
