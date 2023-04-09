The school safety zone around Wollondilly Public School will be extended partly due to increased development in the area.
But Transport for NSW also says more children are crossing the road outside the existing 40km/h speed zone on Fitzroy Street.
As a result, the school safety zone will be extended 220 metres west on Newton Street and 140 metres west on Mount Street. Both thoroughfares border the school.
"Children are among some of our most vulnerable road users and Transport for NSW is committed to ensuring they are able to travel safely to and from school every day," the spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW regularly conducts reviews of its road networks including school zones."
All schools in NSW have prominent signs, 'dragon's teeth' road markings and flashing lights to improve visibility and remind drivers that they must slow down to the reduced speed limit during school zone times.
The Newton Street extension will also incorporate the new pedestrian refuge, which Goulburn Mulwaree Council recently installed.
On Friday, parents welcomed the extensions but said it was not the main issue.
"Parking is the biggest problem; from 3pm onward, you are battling to get a park and cars are lined up down the (Newton Street) hill," said one parent, who did not wish to be named.
Another parent, who had special needs children, told The Post, the parking pressure and number of car movements made for a dangerous situation.
"You have to get here early, before 3pm, to get a park," she said.
Work to extend the school zone, starting on Monday, April 17, will be undertaken from 8am to 5pm and is expected to take two days to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW advises single lane closures may be in place in both directions while signs are installed and pavement marking completed.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
