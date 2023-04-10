This weekly activity gives locals of all ages and abilities the chance to take part in a free leisurely five kilometre walk, stroll or run, and connect with others. Take part on Saturday, April 15 from 8am to 9am off Fitzroy Street, Goulburn. register through parkrun.com.au/goulburn and bring along a printed copy of your barcode if you want to be timed. The activity ends with a post-run catch-up at the Greengrocer Café. Learn more by emailing goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.