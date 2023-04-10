From a free glee club for young people, to different markets and breakfast stalls, there is plenty to look forward to in Goulburn this week.
Check out this list of the top nine activities and events to look forward to this week in Goulburn.
Young people aged 12 to 24 can sing with others and build their confidence through this free glee club. They can come along on Thursday, April 13 at the Old Ceramics Hall on Verner St in Goulburn, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Register through Humantix.
Kids can learn all about science with these interactive shows. Dr Graham will conduct experiments. The shows will take place at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Friday, April 14 from 10.30am to 11.30am (for children aged three to six) and 1.30pm to 2.30pm (for kids aged seven and older). Tickets are $5 and can be bought through Humantix. Adults are required to stay.
This weekly activity gives locals of all ages and abilities the chance to take part in a free leisurely five kilometre walk, stroll or run, and connect with others. Take part on Saturday, April 15 from 8am to 9am off Fitzroy Street, Goulburn. register through parkrun.com.au/goulburn and bring along a printed copy of your barcode if you want to be timed. The activity ends with a post-run catch-up at the Greengrocer Café. Learn more by emailing goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
This night will be packed full of wingless sprints, junior Sedans, Street Stocks and legend cars. Watch it all on Saturday, April, from 4pm to 10pm at the Goulburn Speedway. The spectator gates open at 2pm. Tickets are $25 per adult, $12 for people under 14 and pensioners and $55 for a family pass for two adults and two children. Updates about the event will be posted on the Goulburn Speedway Facebook page.
Explore a market full of artisan producers, food, flowers, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the markets go towards projects for the local community. Discover it all on Saturday, April 15 along 3 Montague Street, Goulburn from 8.30am to 1.30pm.
Kick back, relax and sing along to a mix of Australian, folk, Americana and Celtic songs. Enjoy the music at the Goulburn Club on Sunday, April 16, from 1pm to 5pm.
Renowned artist Katie Noonan from Queensland will perform hits from Joni Mitchell's Blue album, accompanied by guitar virtuoso Ben Hauptmann. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, April 16, from 4pm. Tickets are $57.50 and can be purchased through the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre website.
The third Sunday of the month means this market is back! Enjoy coffee, handmade pies, bacon and egg rolls and cakes from the country kitchen. People will also find stalls with locally made and sourced products. Enjoy it all on Sunday, April 16 from 9am to 1pm at 3444 Oallen Ford Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 for more information.
Come along for this weekly breakfast ran by the Bungonia Progress Association and local volunteers. All proceeds go back to the Bungonia Press Association INC to keep the community hall open. Attendees can enjoy an English breakfast for $12, a bacon and egg roll for $5, freshly made coffee for $4 and pancakes with maple syrup, jam, butter and cream for $4. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, April 16 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Contact Melody on 0403068719 to make a group booking.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.