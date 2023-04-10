Traffic will be temporarily disrupted during upcoming roadworks in Goulburn.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that drainage works will be undertaken on Garroorigang Road and a section of Braidwood Road from April 17 for about two weeks.
Works are scheduled from 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday, weather permitting. Garroorigang Road, between Sloane Street and Braidwood Road will be completely closed to traffic for the two weeks.
Traffic management will be in place on Braidwood Road at the corner of Garroorigang Road.
"The council appreciates this can be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciates people's understanding during these works," a spokesperson said.
In related news, resealing of existing pavement on Crookwell Road between Mary Martin Drive and Chinamans Lane is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 20 between 7am to 6pm, weather permitting. Traffic management will be in place..
For further information regarding these works, contact the council's contracts and civil works coordinator, Amrit Singh, on 4823 4536.
