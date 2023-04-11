The Goulburn Day View Club's monthly social catch up was a massive success, says member Carol Olsen.
"We had a large attendance today and it was great to see so many of our members as well as six guests and we hope you all enjoyed your day with us," Ms Olsen said.
"Get Well wishes are sent to our members who have not been in the best of health and when recover we look forward to seeing you back at a lunch day."
The club's guest speaker was Nicole Warren Australian Unity Homecare and Disability Services and she and Cat Polzin, Service Coordinator, Home Health, presented a very interesting and informative talk about the services they provide and how to access them.
Maree DeBritt thanked them and gave them each a small gift.
Lucky door prizes were won by Gloria Bell, Joycelyn Cooper, Margaret Granger, Belinda Rankin, Jenny Sullivan and Helen Scott.
The lucky program as won by Margaret Stewart and the lucky number draw this month was won by Jenette Hill.
Raffles were won by Helen Scott, Jenny Townsend and Belinda Rankin.
Kathy Hunt guessed the number of Easter eggs in the jar and birthdays were celebrated by Belinda Bent, Margaret Walcott and Jenny Sullivan. The club wishes them well.
The club's Learning for Life student, Brae has passed to secondary level at school and the club has passed on its congratulations as she goes into Year 11.
VIEW is all about friendship as well as supporting our Learning for Life students, so if you have a friend who you think may like to come along and have lunch with us please bring them along to one of our Luncheon meetings or Social Days!
The club's next social meet will be April 20 at Goulburn Charcoal Chicken, arriving at 11.30am for a 12pm start. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on April 17.
The next club meeting is May 4 and if you'd like to join, contact Margaret.
There will be a trade table at the May lunch so if you have anything to donate or sell take it along. Donations will also be welcomed for the CanAssist trade table on May 12 in Goulburn Square.
If you would like to attend the next social day you can email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com .
