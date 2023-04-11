Aussies with and without Parkinson's are being encouraged to take part in a study, which will help researchers learn more about the "genetic coding" of the disease.
Parkinson's research foundation Shake It Up Australia (SIUA) urges people to participate in the Australian Parkinson's Genetics Study, which is being conducted by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane.
The study will contribute to the Global Genetics Program, known as GP2 - the largest study on the disease's genetics ever undertaken.
It is being funded by the foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
SIUA CEO and Highlands resident Vicki Miller said it would "give scientists more information on the genetic coding of Parkinson's", where genetic mutations accounted for between 15 and 20 per cent of Parkinson's cases.
So far, about 7500 people have been recruited for the desired sample of 10,000.
Ms Miller said it was important for people without the disease aged 45 and above to take part.
They must not have any family histories of the disease.
All of the participants will fill out questionnaires and samples from saliva kits will be compared.
"People often feel helpless and not know what to do...[this will] help us find answers," Ms Miller said.
The foundation is also encouraging people with Chinese, Indian, South Pacific Islander and African backgrounds to take part, to get a comprehensive dataset which includes underrepresented groups.
According to the SIUA, 150,000 people in Australia have Parkinson's and about 10 million live with the disease across the globe.
It is the second most common neurological disease in Australia after dementia, and the amount of people diagnosed has been predicted to exceed 12 million by 2040.
The SIUA website stated there was no scientifically validated way to reduce its risk, and studies have demonstrated associated risks, such as pesticide exposures, head injuries and ageing.
Ms Miller said data from the study is expected by the end of the year.
People are also encouraged to take part in the Pause 4 Parkinson's campaign throughout April, which is Parkinson's Awareness Month.
This can be achieved by raising funds, awareness and taking part in the clinical trial.
Learn more about the study and express your interest through shakeitup.org.au/australian-parkinsons-genetics-study.
