Four people lost their lives on roads across the southern region over the Easter break, NSW Police has confirmed.
Operation Easter began statewide with double demerits in place from April 6 at 12.01am, to 11.59pm on April 10.
It targeted the dangerous behaviours of excessive speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, not wearing seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
There were seven deaths in NSW during this period, where 16 lives were lost across Australia.
Commander of traffic and highway patrol command and acting assistant commissioner Tracy Chapman, said the message did appear to resonate with road users.
"It seems as though people just continue to drive recklessly on our roads under the false impression that they are safe from any road trauma," she said.
"Even though the operation has come to an end, our message has not changed.
"To keep yourselves and the rest of the community safe, drivers must continue to abide by the road rules and take breaks when tired.
"Anytime someone gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle or hops on a motorcycle, they need to accept responsibility to do everything they can to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe."
There were 41 major crashes across the southern region, which covers the South Coast, Riverina, Lake Illawarra, Hume, Monaro, Murray River and Murrumbidgee police districts.
A total of 1187 speeding infringements were issued, 43 prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) charges and 29,797 breath tests were conducted.
Statewide, 14,564 traffic infringement notices were issued, along with 311 for people who used their phones, and 326 people were charged with drink driving offences.
