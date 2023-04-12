A Goulburn nurse known as 'The Lilac Princess' is set to share her memories of serving in the Vietnam War.
The film was born after nurse Terrie Roche reunited with the eight other nurses she was deployed with in her 12-month-long tour in 1967.
In 2004, the group came together to showcase their personal stories, slides and footage from their experiences of time on duty in Vietnam.
The creators of the documentary then curated the content to make a film that reflected the experiences of the nurses and the war in general. It also draws on what was happening in the government and in the field at the time.
The footage taken includes both what life was like for those on the front line and the medics working behind the scenes.
In her first few months on tour, Goulburn's Lilac Queen Festival took place and the title was awarded to the person who raised the most money to support the troops.
Ms Roche's family raised the second highest amount, resulting in her being crowned The Lilac Princess.
She was sent a sash, a token of the award, which she proudly wore to entertain the troops on the field.
2023 marks 50 years since Australian troops were withdrawn from Vietnam.
History Goulburn will be hosting a free screening of the documentary titled Vietnam nurses to commemorate the anniversary.
The screening will be taking place at Goulburn and District soldiers club from 5pm on April, 23.
