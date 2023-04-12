Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

A look at behind the scenes of The Vietnam War from the point of view of Goulburn nurse

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:03pm, first published April 12 2023 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terrie Roche secures a sling on an Australian soldier at the 8th Field Ambulance, Vung Tau. Photo: Dennis Stanley Gibbons
Terrie Roche secures a sling on an Australian soldier at the 8th Field Ambulance, Vung Tau. Photo: Dennis Stanley Gibbons

A Goulburn nurse known as 'The Lilac Princess' is set to share her memories of serving in the Vietnam War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.