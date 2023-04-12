From science shows to tea leaf reading, the Goulburn Mulwaree Library is the place to be these school holidays
There will even be an author reading for adults.
Dr Graham Walker will be putting on a show to educate and excite kids about the world of science, with experiments including marshmallow cannons, and leaf blowers for the younger kids.
From 1.30pm, he will be upping the anti for anyone older with experiments involving liquid nitrogen. The event kicks off at 10.30am on Friday, April 14.
If it's something a little more cryptic you're after, the Youth Week 'library lock- in' will be providing a tea leaf reading session as well as the opportunity to try some liquid nitrogen ice cream treats.
After all that there will be a screening of award winning film The Greatest Showman. It's a free event that will be taking place from 7pm on Friday, April 21.
For the adults, author of the novel The Prize, Kim E Anderson will be visiting for an evening of drinks, nibbles as well as a talk about her latest novel about an artist and his journey with a controversial piece of art. Tickets are $5 each and will be taking place from 5.30pm on Friday, April 28.
All bookings as well as further information on upcoming events can be found on the Library's website.
