An ice skating rink and laser tag will be new additions to the Tallong Apple Festival this year.
Organisers said they were shaking things up for the 16th annual event with the inclusion of a fancy dress parade, pony rides, miniature pig racing, and an ice skating rink.
Mobile gaming van games2u will also be providing laser tag for anyone looking to get competitive.
Also read:
When it comes to parking, there is none available at the venue itself so attendees are encouraged to park at truckstop 31, 10 George St, Marulan. For a gold coin donation to the Marulan Soccer Club, there will be three shuttle busses running all day from the stop directly to the event.
Event coordinator Christine Wursten says her and her business partner Terry have put in a huge effort to bring people back after losing two years to the pandemic.
"We are hoping to see between six to eight thousand people returning for our second year back on deck," Ms Wursten said.
Pies from Mittagong bakery, Samuel Gee Pies and Patisserie will also be available for purchase.
Coupons for freebies across the 60 stalls will be available for all attendees.
The event is $5 for adults and $2 for children.
Cash will be the only option of payment, while there will be ATM's available, attendees are encouraged to bring their own cash to avoid fees.
The event will run from 9am until 4pm on Sunday, May 7.
The Tallong Apple Festival is open to everyone and organisers actively welcome people with access needs.
All money raised will go towards upcoming community projects including additions to the Tallong Memorial Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.