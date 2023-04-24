Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Laser tag, a car show, and plenty of apples to be eaten as the Tallong Apple Day festival returns

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Andrew Beeston and Geoff Schneider manning The Apple Cart at last years festival. Photo: Sophie Bennett
Volunteers Andrew Beeston and Geoff Schneider manning The Apple Cart at last years festival. Photo: Sophie Bennett

An ice skating rink and laser tag will be new additions to the Tallong Apple Festival this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.