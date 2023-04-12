Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Lieder Theatre blends dark humour and satire in 'HIR'

By Greg Angus
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:00pm
Martin Sanders blends "humour, emotional vulnerability and inappropriate bravado" as the stroke-afflicted father, Arnold, in the Lieder Theatre's production of 'Hir.' Picture by Peter Oliver Imagery.
Ahh... the happy nuclear family. That tidy unit of Mum, Dad, boy and girl has been portrayed in advertising and pop culture for over a century as the blissful ideal of modern existence. But in the disarmingly funny and hard-hitting HIR (a pronoun pronounced 'here'), multi-award winning playwright Taylor Mac pushes the nuclear family to a ridiculous extreme.

