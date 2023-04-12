Ahh... the happy nuclear family. That tidy unit of Mum, Dad, boy and girl has been portrayed in advertising and pop culture for over a century as the blissful ideal of modern existence. But in the disarmingly funny and hard-hitting HIR (a pronoun pronounced 'here'), multi-award winning playwright Taylor Mac pushes the nuclear family to a ridiculous extreme.
Presented by the Lieder Theatre Company from April 12 to 22, HIR explores a wild frenzy of rapidly changing contemporary issues that divide a fictional family and our chaotic, post-modern world.
HIR puts it all out there through truly dark comedy; from trying to understand gender politics and queer culture to subverting the patriarchy and dealing with legacies of domestic violence. The play takes a dizzying collection of awkward and achingly human worst-case scenarios, and stacks them precariously on stage to satisfy our gawking train wreck curiosity.
Heavy satire is definitely present in HIR, as we are given licence to laugh at the ugliest side of interpersonal and intergenerational relationships within a traumatised family. It is very dark humour indeed, but HIR's exaggeration and shock playfully exposes the ways we try to control life in turmoil and the ways we choose to deal with family and self in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape.
Harrison Treble portrays Isaac, the prodigal son whose return from war serves as a pivot point for his family's countless conflicts. Treble's powerful, raw performance shows a fresh outsider's horrified view through a lens of PTSD. His struggle to grapple with what was once "normal" provides visceral reactions and an honest voice that screams out at the shrapnel of change ripping through his family.
Melissa Chandler strides through HIR with a commanding, comic rendering of Paige, a mother who has developed a twisted, vengeful version of the traditional "home-maker" role. Her 180-degree flip of the conventional housewife trope cleverly reveals a raging rebellion against a dark family history dominated by toxic masculinity and abuse.
Martin Sanders embodies the stroke-afflicted father, Arnold, with a fascinating blend of physical humour, emotional vulnerability and inappropriate bravado. Within a limited range of physical expression and dialogue, Sanders punches through the story with such strong emotion and comedic timing that his few words unexpectedly transform moment after moment with crushing gravity.
Emmi Robinson absolutely shines as Max, the teen in transition from daughter to son, whose struggle to define their identity brings a new level of complexity to every confrontation. Max's declarations change the very words the family can and cannot use. The confronting, hilarious and often touching reunion between Isaac and Max creates a wonderfully unrestrained tightrope walk between brother/sister sledging and brother/ brother male-bonding.
Navigating HIR's challenging script with style is director Blake Selmes, in his new role as artistic director of the Lieder Theatre Company. The production has been clearly handled with great sensitivity to the subject matter while boldly pushing the limits of performance required to deliver the "Theatre of the Absurd" quirks of this play. The result challenges the audience to explore a family's issues from every angle, and to discuss paradigm shifts long after applauding the final bow
Selmes has again assembled a production team whose vibrant blend of youth and technical experience ensures the Lieder's future as an agent of social change as well as a reliable source of delightful entertainment.
The Lieder Theatre Company's efforts to bring stories like HIR to local audiences elevate Goulburn's historic venue to be the "factory of thought and prompter of conscience" that George Bernard Shaw claimed live theatre could and should be.
Come see this important play and bring a few friends who like a good laugh and a hearty debate. HIR's opening night is Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30pm. Two tickets for $30, with wine, beer and other refreshments for sale
The season continues with 7:30 evening performances on April 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22. One 2pm matinee is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.
