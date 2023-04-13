Participants of Relay For Life have been left feeling "devastated" after the event was cancelled.
Long term participant Tanya Smith says that her family has been severely affected by cancer and they use the event as an excuse to reunite.
Mrs Smith has expressed how "devastated" her and her family have been by the news.
"My family have been committed to this cause for many years and we Relay in honour of two uncles, both Ron's - we are known as The Two Ronnies," Mrs Smith said.
The Goulburn Relay For Life has raised more than a million dollars for the Cancer Council.
While there are fundraisers for cancer all year round, Relay for Life has proven to be one of the most effective, according to Community Fundraising Coordinator at Cancer Council NSW Vanessa Ng.
This year however, the event will not go ahead.
Cancer Council said in a recent letter sent to the local community of supporters "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to no longer proceed with Goulburn Relay for For Life moving forward."
"Unfortunately, Goulburn Relay for Life is no longer the best way for the community to raise funds for people affected by cancer," the letter said.
The event started in Goulburn 20 years ago raising funds to supply resources, research and support for the hundreds of thousands of Australian's that deal with the disease every day.
Mrs Smith said her team in the Goulburn Relay events consisted of "most of our family".
"We have three of five of our Nan's children and their partners, five of the 11 grandchildren and their partners and then around 15 grandchildren and some of them have partners."
"It's almost like a family reunion each year where we celebrate my Uncle Ron beating bowel Cancer. As you can imagine, we are all devastated that this has been cancelled."
At last year's event, despite complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, $59,000 was raised through registrations in 2022.
Not only does Mrs Smith feel close to her family at the event, it has also given them an opportunity to connect with more members of the community.
"We keep walking with other teams when one is looking weary, we laugh and we cry together, some of the other teams have become like family to us," Mrs Smith said.
Ninety-seven events were held across the country last year, of these, Goulburn was ranked in the top third for the most money raised.
The Goulburn the event also found a new home last year on the Cookbundoon Sports Ground paving the way for the event's post COVID return.
Relays for life takes place all over the world and encourages members of communities to register teams of as many people they like to go to local sporting grounds and camp out to raise money and awareness for Cancer.
At the campouts people are also encouraged to run or walk around the track as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to cancer as well as a celebration of those who continue to battle the disease and those who care for them.
Since it's commencement in the US in 1985 it has become the most successful Cancer Fundraiser in the world.
