Some surgeries have been delayed and others sent out of down following an x-ray machine's failure at Goulburn Base Hospital.
The Southern NSW Local Health District confirmed that an x-ray image intensifier machine used in the hospital's operating theatre mechanically failed on April 6.
The machine, which delivers higher-intensity imaging, is distinct from the medical imaging x-ray equipment on the facility's ground floor
A SNSWLHD spokesman said two patients who required urgent surgery due to complex fractures were transferred to the ACT over the weekend until the machine was fixed. A third was transferred this week.
Five patients had their operations or procedures delayed due to the failure. The spokesman said none of these were "urgent."
"SNSWLHD apologises for the inconvenience caused. A replacement part has been ordered and the machine is anticipated to be operational by Thursday evening, April 13," a spokesman said.
There is no impact on the ground floor's x-ray department.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
