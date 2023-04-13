The new soccer season is here.
The Cookbundoon Soccer fields will see the start of the 2023 soccer season on Saturday, April 15, with the first rounds of the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) Association Cup for All Age Men and Women.
The STFA Association Cup is based on the English FA Cup, was first played for in 1974 some 49 years ago for the All age Men.
The All Age Women's Association Cup was first played for the first time in 1996.
Games kick off at Cookbundoon from 11.30am with the All Age Women taking to the field.
There will be two games, with Stags FC playing MBK United and GSFC Foxes, a new team, playing Crookwell.
In the All Age Men's, three games will kick off at 12.50pm, with Stags FC playing Workers, Stags 97 playing Crookwell and the Goulburn Strikers playing MBK United.
The soccer season properly kicks off on Saturday, April 29.
