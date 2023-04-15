The First In, Last Out speaking event by Nicholas Dickie expands on the role of the Australian Provost Corps during World War II. Mr Dickie is working on his PhD thesis about the Australian Provost Corps and their involvement in handling prisoners of war [POW]. The Australian Provost Corps [Military Police] are part of a niche in history that continues to be an emerging field of research. This presentation will examine the provost and their beginnings in operating as a combat-support unit in World War II. It will also consider the broader aspects of the conflict and the overall work of the provost during the war. The focus will be on their involvement [1941-1942] in North Africa and the Mediterranean. This is where the provost's operating beyond law enforcement did not go unnoticed and was highly revered by the army and the media of the age. Focusing particularly on their role in handling POWs, Mr Dickie intends to illuminate two areas of history that are rarely observed in historical research. This presentation will also briefly examine the provost in Australia and their involvement in military operations on the homefront. The talk is on Friday, April 21 at the Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum on Memorial Road, Goulburn from 11am to 1pm. Phone 4823 4842. It will be followed by light refreshments. All are welcome. RSVP by emailing the museum directly on museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or via the Facebook page.

