In the 1880s Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks has remained intact with a pumphouse and working steam beam engine. It is located in an idyllic setting on the banks of the Wollondilly River. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. The buildings and engines are of national significance and are now protected by a permanent conservation order. Come and witness the spectacle of these magnificent pieces of machinery in operation on Sunday, April 23 from 10am to 3pm. Take a tour of the Pumphouse Museum and Historic Waterworks; see the 130-year-old Appleby Beam Engine and Hick Hargreaves Corliss Valve Engine under steam. Bring your own for a picnic by the river and the children can play in the playground. Entry is by donation. Phone 4823 4448.
The classic dysfunctional family drama has just crashed through into a wholly original place. Meet Paige; a wife and mother liberated from an oppressive and abusive marriage, Max; her newly out transgender teen, and Isaac; Max's PTSD-addled older brother who discovers a brand new war zone when he comes home from Afghanistan. Hir's crusade to shake up the patriarchy is disarmingly funny, absurd, and surprising as it looks at a family forced to build a new world out of the pieces of the old. This production contains references to domestic violence and emotional trauma. It also contains adult themes and coarse language. Recommended for audiences 16 years and older. Tickets cost $30 for the play on Wednesday, April 19, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. It's at the Lieder Theatre on Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 5066.
Celebrating 15 years and direct from a sell-out broadway season Cirque Mother Africa returns to Australia with an all new show. It features an amazing hand-to-hand balancing act as seen on Australia's got Talent performed by the Ramadhani Brothers. The heartbeat of Africa pulsates throughout this jaw-dropping show as the musicians and artists transport audience members to the breath-taking continent of Africa. This 90-minute entertainment extravaganza combines the very best talent from nine African countries including Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania to provide the wonder, suspense and joy that is Cirque Mother Africa. Seen by more than 2 million people worldwide Cirque Mother Africa is guaranteed to captivate audiences young and old. Combining the best of contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning, hand balancing and so much more. It's on Thursday, April 20 at Auburn Street, Goulburn from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Phone 4823 4999.
The Western Sydney Wanderers are hosting a Holiday Soccer Clinic on April 20 at Cookbundoon Sporting Complex for ages five to 12 years. Junior ages five to eight years are from 9am to 11am and intermediate ages nine to 12 years are from 12pm to 3pm. The kids will receive a full Western Sydney Wanderers kit including a jersey, shorts and socks. The holiday clinic aims to engage young footballers in the lead up to the start of club football. It's on Thursday, April 20 at the Cookbundoon Sporting Complex on Racecourse Drive, Goulburn from 9am to 3pm. Phone 8602 6400.
A monthly session of Celtic music open to people of all levels of musicianship. Numbers are limited 18 people in the Durack Room at the Goulburn Club. However, a further 15 places are available in an adjacent room that has a video/sound connection. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members but people have the option to signup or renew their membership on arrival. The next event is on Friday, April 21 at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
The First In, Last Out speaking event by Nicholas Dickie expands on the role of the Australian Provost Corps during World War II. Mr Dickie is working on his PhD thesis about the Australian Provost Corps and their involvement in handling prisoners of war [POW]. The Australian Provost Corps [Military Police] are part of a niche in history that continues to be an emerging field of research. This presentation will examine the provost and their beginnings in operating as a combat-support unit in World War II. It will also consider the broader aspects of the conflict and the overall work of the provost during the war. The focus will be on their involvement [1941-1942] in North Africa and the Mediterranean. This is where the provost's operating beyond law enforcement did not go unnoticed and was highly revered by the army and the media of the age. Focusing particularly on their role in handling POWs, Mr Dickie intends to illuminate two areas of history that are rarely observed in historical research. This presentation will also briefly examine the provost in Australia and their involvement in military operations on the homefront. The talk is on Friday, April 21 at the Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum on Memorial Road, Goulburn from 11am to 1pm. Phone 4823 4842. It will be followed by light refreshments. All are welcome. RSVP by emailing the museum directly on museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or via the Facebook page.
The Goulburn Uniting Church Op-shop and Café will reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Friday Café of the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for community members over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. In 2023 the Friday Op-Shop and Café will be held on the third Friday of each month [April 21] from 11.30am to 2pm at the Wesley Centre on Goldsmith St, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, April 21 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
The Goulburn Mulwaree Library turns magical for a fun theatrical youth movie night. Swirl up a storm with our tea leaf reading; watch in awe as liquid nitrogen ice cream artisans create yummy ice cream treats; get arty with glow in the dark paint and glow sticks; and try your hand at a few circus tricks. Select your favourite treats from the lolly bar and pizza table and get cosy to watch the movie The Greatest Showman [rated PG]. Bring your own blankets and pillows. This event is for ages 12 years and over and parents are not required to stay. It's at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday, April 21 from 7pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next event starts at 9am on Saturday, April 22 at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
This is a friendly competitive sport between two spirited nations. Teams from all over Australia and New Zealand including Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Canberra and Western Australia will compete in the ANZAC Cup. Teams play in 14 divisions ranging from juniors under eight years to seniors 40 years and over in a best of five test series between Australia and New Zealand. Tag20 is an innovative sport made for social collaboration, health, wellbeing, fitness and enjoyable competition. The skills performed in the game of Tag20 are similar to those from codes including touch football, rugby league and rugby union. The major difference is that the tag replaces the impact of a tackle. It's on Sunday, April 22 and Monday, April 23 at Park Road, Goulburn from 9am to 5pm. Phone 4823 4492.
Head to Pheasant Wood Circuit for an endurance event like no other. The Deputy four hour endurance race is exclusively for 1986 to 2007 vehicle models. It's set over eight rounds with a minimum of three drivers per vehicle. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title. Come and enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends. Facilities on track include a café, undercover seating area, family and dog friendly environment, wheelchair access, a viewing platform, parking and private booths. Spectators are welcome at no charge. It's on Sunday, April 23 at Pheasant Wood Circuit on Prairie Oak Road, Marulan from 7.30am to 4pm. Phone 4841 1422.
The Hewitt Memorial race day has become an important day on the Goulburn Club's harness racing calendar. Established to honour the memory of Thomas and Angela Hewitt, the race meeting has evolved into a community event which also memorialises the contribution of Aubrey Frost and Robert Allport to the harness racing sport in Crookwell. Furthermore, the event now doubles as a fundraiser and support day for the Crookwell Community Trust. It's on Sunday, April 23 from 11am to 5pm at Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 0458 013 399.
View a DVD recounting the experiences of Australian nurses in Vietnam. It features personal photos taken during their tour of duty. Some 43 female nurses served near the action in the Australian Army during the Vietnam War. In 1967 and 1968 Goulburn's Terrie Ross [nee Roche] was one of a small group of nurses deployed for 12 months. This is a free event on Sunday, April 23 from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 0417 416 815.
A performance by popular duo Katie and David at the Gunning Courtroom on Sunday, April 23 at 2pm. Katie is the engaging and energetic Andante Andante [aka ABBA] choir director. She's also a favourite of Gunning Courtroom audiences. David is an accomplished long-time self-taught singer-songwriter and political journalist. The pair are regulars at the Yazzbar and various venues in Canberra and Bermagui. Join this excellent duo on a delightful journey through some of the best songsmiths of the last 50 years including Dylan, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Paul Kelly, Tom Petty and more. The Picture House Gallery will be open during intermission and after the concert. It's on Sunday, April 23 at the Gunning Courtroom from 2pm. Tickets are available via Trybooking. Phone 0429 906 834.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
