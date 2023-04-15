Goulburn Post
Check out this list of 15 local events on in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
April 16 2023 - 8:30am
Travel back in time and head to Goulburn Historic Waterworks.
Historic Waterworks' Steaming Day

Step back in time

In the 1880s Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks has remained intact with a pumphouse and working steam beam engine. It is located in an idyllic setting on the banks of the Wollondilly River. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. The buildings and engines are of national significance and are now protected by a permanent conservation order. Come and witness the spectacle of these magnificent pieces of machinery in operation on Sunday, April 23 from 10am to 3pm. Take a tour of the Pumphouse Museum and Historic Waterworks; see the 130-year-old Appleby Beam Engine and Hick Hargreaves Corliss Valve Engine under steam. Bring your own for a picnic by the river and the children can play in the playground. Entry is by donation. Phone 4823 4448.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

