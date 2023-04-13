When Brenton took Breanna Todkill aside on a picturesque beach on Farmer Wants a Wife, she told him she enjoyed learning more about him, and felt "giddy".
She went to the beach with the farmer from country Victoria and Emily from Queensland, as part of a double date, where one woman would be sent home at the end.
The task was set by the show's host Samantha Armytage, and aired on April 12.
Brenton said he invited the ladies on the date because they were more reserved when they did farming activities, not wanting to get their hands dirty, and was keen to learn more about them.
The three of them went went to a beach not far from his property in the hopes of catching some fish.
"I loved today, like I really did, and there's so much more to see, that was such a small part of it," the 26-year-old Goulburnian said to Brenton when they sat together one-on-one.
"You explain everything in such detail, because you're so passionate about it, this is your whole life and it would be really special... being here and being part of it."
"Just the moment from the start, I knew you you're a cool girl and I wanted to get to know ya," Brenton said.
The town planning administrator agreed and said she has felt giddy, and admitted she was probably blushing as they spoke.
"It's great being here with Breanna just one-on-one," the sheep and sixth-generation cattle farmer said afterwards.
"I think the spark might have just reignited [with] our chat we just had."
Emily was sent home after they all arrived to Brenton's place and had dinner.
Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Channel Seven and Seven Plus.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between.
