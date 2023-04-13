Entertainment to keep the kids busy in the form of laser tag and glow sticks will take place at Back to The Arcade.
Located on Sports Street, these school holidays Back to The Arcade will be the place to be on Thursday, April 20.
Hours of Laser tag followed by a pizza lunch from 11am to 2pm will be sure to delight attendees.
There is also the option to purchase more food from cupcakes, to cookies to hotdog platters.
Tickets are $30, bookings are essential and close on Monday, April 14.
Tickets can be purchased through their website.
