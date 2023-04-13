Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kids and adults alike are being invited to celebrate latest playground upgrade

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 13 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of a new playground at Marulan's Tony Onions Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.