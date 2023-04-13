The community is invited to celebrate the opening of a new playground at Marulan's Tony Onions Park.
The upgraded park has something for everyone, with an entry path leading down to new swings, roundabouts, nature trails, a climbing frame and a slide tower.
There is also a KliX Ninja obstacle course for those more fitness inclined.
Surrounding the new equipment is plenty of shade provided by mature trees. The shade also extends over the swing-set.
Informal and formal seating has been provided by a sandstone wall.
The new area has been completed with the addition of new plants.
The community is invited to the official opening of the new additions located at 72 George Street.
The event will start at 2pm on Thursday April 27, kicking off with a plaque unveiling and speeches.
This project is funded by the state government's Everyone Can Play Grant and Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
